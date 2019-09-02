Boris meet Ursula... / Diego Marani
Il concerto europeo va avanti... / FISE
Europarlamento, la solitudine dei deputati di Lega e... / Lorenzo Consoli
Il blocco del Qatar e lo scacchiere europeo... / Michele Di Salvo
Macron tra Strasburgo ed Eliseo: plus ça change…... / Adamo
Una perfetta vicinanza a Bruxelles... / Fabio Ciriachi
-
Eurocrati
ConfindustriaEU
RT @Confindustria: 📊 Gli accordi commerciali stipulati dall'Unione europea hanno favorito l’export italiano. Per contrastare la minaccia de…
V_Andriukaitis
Despite Dr Google’s sound medical knowledge, the best people to know how to keep your child as healthy as possible… https://t.co/nyxhxeYHpz
toiapatrizia
Europa, debito pubblico, spending review: ne parliamo stasera alle 21 alla Festa de l'Unità @PdMilano con… https://t.co/QbZnxoTkiB
matteosalvinimi
Ma che bello il "clima" del governo a guida PD: sbarcati gli immigrati della nave dei centri sociali per "emergenza… https://t.co/fTnGEVJgEd
OECD
Going #BacktoSchool may not just be for the kids. Lifelong learning will be an important part of career success in… https://t.co/RnuC8OM3AL
eunewsit
RT @PaulBrandITV: NEW: Remainer source says they expect PM to put down a dissolution motion (calling an election) with what appears to be a…
MajaEUspox
In case you missed it, here is the full speech by 🇪🇺 HRVP @FedericaMog at #EU Ambassadors’ Conference this morning… https://t.co/SmqXBqkTMx
jduch
Parliament this week: 📍 ECB president hearing 📍 EU presidency priorities 📍 EU’s 2020 budget 📍 Fight against ter… https://t.co/FEfMkmxOK3
CSpillmann
RT @RikeFranke: "First Come the Drones, Then the Missiles" https://t.co/Zwvoq6OCn1
CSpillmann
RT @Kujawski_E: « Le Monde d’Hier » de Stefan Zweig résonne avec le monde d’aujourd’hui. « Personne ou presque n’a bougé, écrit Zweig, car…
M5S_Europa
Tutta la verità 👇 https://t.co/9CnNqkp80m
eu_eeas
.@FedericaMog opens the annual EU 🇪🇺 Ambassadors Conference in Brussels #EUdiplomacy #EUintheWorld 🎥 Watch the vid… https://t.co/8zlIlcODAp
MajaEUspox
On 1 September an airstrike in Yemen's southwestern province of Dhamar claimed dozens of lives and injured many. Th… https://t.co/aV6UKar2UC
ansaeuropa
#Sassoli incontra #Pompeo domani a Bruxelles https://t.co/nghdSEMYfs #Europarlamento2019 @DavidSassoli @EP_President @PE_Italia
euobs
[Ticker] Emergency cabinet meeting prompts #UK snap election talk https://t.co/g4J06tE6mR
PhilHoganEU
RT @EUAgri: @PhilHoganEU @TNavracsicsEU @Food_EU @V_Andriukaitis 🇮🇪 #SchoolSchemeEU in Ireland: primary school students learn how their mil…
ecb
Take a look at some of the key takeaways from this year’s #ECBForum on Central Banking. Discussions focused on the… https://t.co/1epf4A4j62
TNavracsicsEU
RT @EU_ENV: #OurPlanet, as seen by @esa astronaut @astro_luca from the @Space_Station on 9 August 🛰️ Images like this helped @EU_ScienceHu…
straneuropa
Life can be stranger than fiction (La vita può essere più strana della fantasia) @florianeder @Europarl_IT… https://t.co/jfYfTkrZnp
Ale_Mussolini_
In mezzo a tutta 'sta confusione almeno si sa dove andrà #Icardi
-
Most Read Posts