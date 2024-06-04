Brussels – The European Commission gave the green light for a 30 million euro Italian state aid scheme to boost new air routes to and from Sardinia. The aid will cover 50 percent of the airport charges incurred by any airline wishing to create new routes between the Cagliari, Olbia, and Alghero airports and other airports inside or outside the European Common Aviation Area.

The purpose of the scheme is “to improve the mobility of residents in Sardinia, which qualifies as a peripheral region within the meaning of EU state aid rules, as well as connectivity between Sardinia and other regions in Europe,” the European Commission says in a statement. Given these objectives, the scheme also aims to increase air passenger traffic to and from Sardinia outside the tourist season when connections are scarce.

The Italian government’s plan, which will have a maximum duration of three consecutive years, provides for aid in the form of direct subsidies. The EU executive deemed the scheme necessary and appropriate to support new passenger air links in a region where air transport is essential to ensure the mobility of residents. It also stressed that without public support, “potential beneficiaries would not make the investments in question.”