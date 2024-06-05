Brussels – In 2022, EU households used 10.1 million Terajoules of energy, the lowest amount recorded since 2016, according to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistics office.

“The 2022 figure means that there was a decrease of 7.7 percent from the 11 terajoules recorded in 2021,” Eurostat pointed out. According to the data, households, or the residential sector, accounted for 25.8 percent of final energy consumption or 18.1 percent of gross domestic energy consumption in the EU in 2022.

Most of the final energy consumption in the EU was covered by natural gas (30.9 pct), electricity (25.1 pct), and renewable sources and biofuels (22.6 pct). In the EU, the main use of energy by households was for heating homes (63.5 pct of final energy consumption in the residential sector) and water (14.9 pct). The heating of space and water heating accounted for 78.4 pct of the final energy consumed by households in 2022. Lighting and most household appliances account for 13.9 pct. This excludes the use of electricity to power the main heating, cooling, or cooking systems.

Other end uses (0.9pct) and space cooling (0.6pct) account for the lowest share.