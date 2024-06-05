Brussels – A total of 145 diplomatic representations, six departments (Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East and North America), more than 5,000 officials, staff, and employees of various grades. These are the numbers of the EU External Action Service (EEAS), the body of EU diplomacy managed and chaired by the High Representative. It is a complex machine for a network active worldwide and relies so much on Italy. Because among the heads of delegation, this country offers so much to the twelve-star action.

The numbers say that Italy is second in the number of leading figures in EU diplomatic representations. A total of 16 heads of delegation, i.e., ambassadors of the Union (of which three are on temporary contracts). Spain can boast the same number (16, of which four are temporary). Only France boasts a greater weight in EU diplomacy (22, of which six are temporary officials). Note the performance of Belgium, which is not among the largest countries in the Union but can boast as many as ten ambassadors.

Josep Borrell, the acting High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, presents this detailed picture, responding to a very blunt and direct parliamentary question, asking him to “send the breakdown by nationality” of ambassadors and heads of delegations in EU representations.

Borrell’s response is telegraphic, but in this specific case, the information should be sought in the annexe of his response. A summary of the organization of representations updated as of April 2024 is offered here.

So, there is a Europe that trusts the Italians and their ability in the diplomatic sphere. The number of special envoys reporting to the External Action Service also gives proof of this. Of the ten specially created figures, two are Italian. They are Luigi Di Maio (for the Persian Gulf) and Emanuela Del Re (for the Sahel, mandate expiring in August, in office since 2021).

Note that the weight of Germany is much smaller than expected, seemingly confirming that Germany focuses more on domestic than international aspects. But especially the “zero” under “British”. This is most likely a direct consequence of Brexit. The UK’s exit from the EU did not mean the departure of officials who entered well before the referendum. As of January 1, 2024, there are still 428 British citizens in the Commission.