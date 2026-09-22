Brussels – The situation in Yemen constitutes “an unacceptable threat to regional stability and security, to global energy security, and to the rights and freedoms of navigation and maritime safety in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.” The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, have issued a joint statement in which they condemn “in the strongest possible terms the ongoing and unacceptable attacks carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilian population and infrastructure, which exacerbate the suffering of the people. We affirm our full solidarity with the legitimate government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In the statement, they call on the Houthis to “immediately cease all military actions, threats, and attacks against civilian shipping and to return in good faith to the political process.” Furthermore, “we call on Iran to end its arms supply and support to the Houthis,” not only because these actions violate United Nations Security Council resolutions, but also because they are “reprehensible actions” which “constitute a dangerous trajectory of escalation that risks further exacerbating the conflict, harming international trade, and creating global economic instability.”

Finally, “we reaffirm the absolute necessity of ensuring permanent maritime safety and security, as well as the rights and freedoms of navigation worldwide.” The statement added: “We will continue to support the legitimate government of Yemen and reaffirm our strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen.” In this context, they reiterate their support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, “ for a negotiated and inclusive political settlement led and implemented by Yemen.”