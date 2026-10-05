Brussels – The European Commission is allocating a further €130 million under the Financial Support Instrument for Border Management and Visa Policy (BMVI) with the aim of stepping up support for Member States’ capabilities to counter drones. The initiative, announced during the Justice and Home Affairs Council on 1 October, forms part of the EU’s efforts to strengthen border surveillance and improve the response to emerging security threats.

This new funding is in addition to an initial allocation of €250 million (announced in December 2025) and a further €169 million made available at the start of the year for the purchase of surveillance drones and related equipment, intended for use by Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency) and the Member States. The total funds available for surveillance and anti-drone technologies, as part of the funding for home affairs, thus exceed half a billion euros.

The Berlaymont Building explained that the funds will help Member States to improve situational awareness, protect external borders more effectively and address the risks associated with unauthorised or hostile activities carried out using drones. The initiative reflects the Commission’s broader objective of equipping national authorities with modern tools to strengthen the EU’s external borders and enhance internal security. Furthermore, it forms part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to enhance the EU’s capabilities in the field of drones and counter-drone systems. In February, the Commission launched the EU Action Plan on Drone Security and Counter-Drone Systems, aimed at protecting airspace and critical infrastructure from threats posed by drones used for malicious purposes. The plan provides, among other things, for the creation of a centre of excellence for counter-drone measures to support innovation in this sector.

Finally, the initiative complements the funding already available to Member States through the European Defence Fund for the development of advanced drone technologies and counter-drone systems. Through the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme, Member States have also committed to jointly procuring drone and counter-drone systems.