Brussels – Eating is becoming a luxury, and for European Union citizens, it is increasingly a source of sacrifice and forced dieting. According to Eurostat data released today (7 October), in 2025 8.5 per cent of people could not afford a meal containing meat, chicken or fish (or a vegetarian equivalent) every second day. Translated into actual people, this 8.5 per cent amounts to over 38.3 million: a vast number of men and women of all ages having to cope with the high cost of living. Compared with the figure for 2024, this figure also shows an increase (+100,000 people), further evidence of growing, widespread poverty that cannot be stemmed.

Within this general trend, Italy bucks the trend. Admittedly, the figures for Italy are nothing to celebrate: the proportion of people who cannot afford a proper meal stands at 9.3 per cent, above the European average. However, while this figure is down on 2024 (9.9 per cent), it still translates to nearly five and a half million people still struggling with the cost of their weekly shopping. This is certainly not a calling card worthy of a G7 country.

The analysis by the European statistics office “highlights social and financial

disparities across countries…(and) the challenges faced

by particular groups in accessing necessities,” said Jarko Pasanen, acting director of Eurostat’s Social Statistics Office, which produced the study on the living conditions of Europeans. This is essential, given that “in recent years, monitoring the living conditions of the most vulnerable groups in society has become increasingly important.” The indicators have proved particularly effective “in monitoring

inequality and rapidly changing socio-economic

conditions, particularly during the energy market

crisis and the recent period of rising consumer

prices.”

Speaking of rising consumer prices, which have led people to give up certain foods, it is worth recalling the European Central Bank’s warning about food inflation and the wave of new increases in food and beverage prices resulting from the war in Iran and the subsequent spike in energy costs. The rise in food prices has not yet materialised and is expected in the coming months, possibly exceeding current forecasts. Eurostat’s figures could therefore deteriorate further.