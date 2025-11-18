Rome – Sustainability and industrial competitiveness are the key words for the development and strengthening of the internal market in Italy and the EU, in a global context characterised by uncertainties, conflicts, and trade tensions. This, along with the guidelines outlined by the Clean Industrial Deal and the European Commission’s Single Market Strategy, will be discussed during the new event of Connact, the events platform that encourages dialogue between private players and institutions through moments of meeting and networking. The event, organised in collaboration with the European Parliament and supported by the highest institutional patronage, will be held in Rome on Wednesday, 19 November at the Europa Experience space.

At Connact Industry & Market 2025, authoritative representatives of the institutions called upon to give regulatory substance to the European strategy documents will discuss with the leading companies and business organisations the issues to be resolved and the solutions to be adopted, and the EU response to global challenges, with the strengthening of the Single Market and foreign trade.

The programme. After the institutional greetings by Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Office in Italy, and Claudio Casini*, Director of the EU Commission Representation in Italy, the following speakers will take part in the round table: MEP Brando Benifei, member of the Committee on International Trade (INTA), the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO), and of the Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI); MEP Stefano Cavedagna, Vice-President of the Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield (EUDS) and member of the IMCO and the Committee on Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI); MEP Isabella Tovaglieri, member of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), of INTA, of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) and of the Special Committee on the Housing Crisis in the European Union (HOUS); Luca Squeri, Deputy and Secretary of the Productive Activities Commission; Gianfrancesco Romeo, Director General Consumers and Market of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT); Gabriele Scabbia, member of the Enterprise Policy Department of the MIMIT; Salvatore D’Acunto, Head of Unit of the Directorate General of the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs GROW E.2 of the EU Commission; Marco Granelli, President of Confartigianato Imprese; Carmelo Di Marco, Vice-President of the Consiglio Nazionale del Notariato; and finally Paolo Fantoni, Deputy Vice-President of FederlegnoArredo and President of Assopannelli. The meeting will be moderated by Vittorio Oreggia, Director of Gea – Green Economy Agency.



The promoters. Connact organises the event in cooperation with the European Parliament’s Office in Italy. Among the promoters of the initiative are Confartigianato Imprese, Consiglio Nazionale del Notariato, and FederlegnoArredo.