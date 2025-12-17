From the Strasbourg correspondent – Ensuring that women wishing to terminate a pregnancy can have access to safe and legal abortion, through the removal of “persistent legal and practical obstacles in several Member States”. The European Parliament stands with civil society, supporting the Citizens’ Initiative My voice, my choice, which calls for the right to safe abortion, without ifs and buts.

The resolution is non-binding, but nevertheless serves as a basis for the European Commission to take up the issue and possibly submit legislative proposals on the matter. The aim is to induce those EU member states that still make termination of pregnancy difficult to reform their laws and policies on abortion in line with international human rights standards. Furthermore, the EU executive is asked to establish an optional financial mechanism, open to all member states on a voluntary basis and supported by EU funds. Such a mechanism would allow participating states to provide access to safe termination of pregnancy, in accordance with their national laws, to people who do not have access to safe and legal abortion.

The vote marks a clash between the right-wing and Eurosceptic parties (ECR, PfE, ESN) with the left-wing and pro-European groups (S&D, RE, Greens, The Left). At the same time, the People’s Group (EPP) is split between the two camps.

The European Commission accepted the citizens’ initiative “My Voice, My Choice” on 1 September this year, having met the criteria. In light of this vote, the EU executive has until March 2026 to indicate any measures—legislative or non-legislative—it intends to take, along with the reasons for its decision. Meanwhile, rapporteur Abir Al-Sahlani (RE) rejoices: “This vote represents a great victory for all women in Europe. The EU has finally shown that sexual and reproductive health is a fundamental human right.”