Brussels – Contrary to earlier estimates, eurozone inflation in November held steady at 2.1 percent rather than increasing. Eurostat publishes the final data, and cancels the +0.1 percentage point rise compared to October. The cost-of-living index in November, therefore, is unchanged.

There was, however, no change in the reference items of the basket considered. Keeping the index from declining in November were services (3.5 percent, compared to 3.4 percent in October) and energy (-0.5 percent, compared to -0.9 percent in October). On the other hand, the food, alcohol, and tobacco were stable compared to October (2.5 percent), while non-energy industrial goods fell slightly (0.5 percent, compared to 0.6 percent in October).