Brussels – Early Eurostat estimates for 2025 indicate that the average price of agricultural goods in the European Union increased by 3 percent compared to 2024. The average price of goods and services consumed in agriculture also increased, but more modestly, by less than 1 percent (pct).

This increase in agricultural prices follows a slight decrease in 2024, which was followed a series of increases from 2021 to 2023.

Price changes in 2025 varied considerably across agricultural products. There were significant increases for cattle (+26 pct) and eggs (+23 pct), and moderate increases for fruit and milk (+10 pct each), and poultry (+9 pct). In contrast, significant declines were recorded for olive oil (-37 pct) and potatoes, including seed potatoes (-22 pct), and more modest declines for pigs (-6 pct) and cereals (-1 pct).

With regard to agricultural inputs, moderate price increases were recorded for fertilisers and soil improvers (+5 pct) and veterinary expenses (+3 pct). However, prices fell for energy lubricants (-2 pct), seeds and planting stock, and plant protection products (-1 pct each).

Rise in milk prices

Milk prices were higher in 2025 than in 2024 across all EU countries except Greece, where they decreased by 3 pct. The most significant price increases were observed in Denmark (+21 pct), Estonia (+20 pct), and both Lithuania and the Czech Republic (+17 pct).