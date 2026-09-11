Brussels – “With this approval, Ukraine can now also purchase the Patriot equipment it needs to better protect its skies from Russia’s indiscriminate attacks,” the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, explaining the EU executive’s decision to grant the government in Kyiv a further 6.1 billion euros. These are new, additional financial contributions on top of the billions granted so far and follow a derogation from the defence restrictions imposed by the EU Member States that are members of NATO on their eastern partner.

The new aid package is not limited solely to Patriot technology, von der Leyen goes on to explain: the 6.1 billion euros allocation is intended “to help Ukraine procure different defence products in the field of air and missile defence, ammunition, drones and electronic warfare.” At the same time, it serves to send a message to Moscow – the same one as always: “Together with our Member States and NATO, we will continue to deliver for Ukraine while strengthening Europe’s own defence.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again been warned.

With today’s (11 September) approval, the total rises to 28.3 billion euros for Ukraine in 2026 for defence, the defence industry, and the military response to Russia’s war alone. This is the maximum amount provided under the agreement reached at the EU level, which for the current year totals up to 45 billion euros, comprising financial support for the state budget (16.7 billion) and military and defence aid (28.3 billion).

The approval of the 6.1 billion euros loan comes on the same day that the European Commission in Brussels hosted the first meeting of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance, aimed at supporting a robust drone and anti-drone systems sector in Europe and Ukraine, to take the anti-Russia alliance to a new level. “European airspace is being tested. With repeated violations and drones over airports, military installations and critical infrastructure,” says Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. Given this context, he adds, “the challenge we face is not only about technological superiority, but also about speed and the industrial capacity to act jointly.”