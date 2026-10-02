On Tuesday (6 October), MEPs will discuss with the Commission and the Council measures to. The spokesperson for the Renew Group,, stated that “the Liberals and Democrats have chosen to take action,” not only “by securing a plenary debate with the Commissioners and the Irish Presidency for next week, but also by launching, earlier this week, a 10-point action plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.” This is also a key issue for The Left: the group’s spokesperson,, stated that the “group has never given up the fight to reduce the cost of living,” constantly striving “to ensure that the issue of affordability is debated at every plenary session, and that every amendment we table moves in this direction.” The spokesperson for Europe of Sovereign Nations,For the sovereigntists, the high cost of living is attributable to European energy policies which “have resulted in higher taxation compared with other areas.” Furthermore, “European policy has helped to weaken, if not actually neutralise, the ability of some Member States to produce abundant, low-cost and low-carbon energy,” he clarified.