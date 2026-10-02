Brussels – The European Parliament’s priorities for the 2028–2034 long-term budget and those ahead of the European Council meeting on 15 October, defence and the cost of living, rising house prices and the Muslim Brotherhood network: these are some of the issues on the agenda for the European Parliament’s plenary session, which opens on Monday 5 October in Strasbourg and runs until Thursday 8. Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro will also attend the session and, on Tuesday (6 October), will address the Chamber to discuss the future of the European Union. This visit follows on from a series of similar visits during the previous parliamentary term, when the European Parliament launched the “This is Europe” debate series; since then, 15 EU heads of state or government have taken part in these debates.
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Press Register of the Court of Turin n° 27