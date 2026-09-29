Brussels – From today, David Sassoli’s name “is not only associated with schools, public spaces, cultural and institutional venues, but also with a building of this European Parliament,” “the institution to which he chose to dedicate himself over 17 years ago, the place he proudly hailed as an indispensable seat of democracy and the direct representation of European citizens.” These were the words spoken in Brussels by Alessandra Vittorini, architect and wife of David Sassoli, after one of the European Parliament’s buildings was today (29 September) officially renamed in honour of the former President of the European Parliament.

During the official ceremony held at the Esplanade – the area in front of the European Parliament – Italy’s Ambassador to the European Union, Vincenzo Celeste, read out a message from the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The President wished to pay particular tribute to his “leadership of the European Parliament during a period of extremely complex challenges in the Union’s recent history, such as the pandemic emergency.” As during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Sassoli was determined to find a way to keep the Parliament open and operational by utilising new technologies and holding meetings, including plenary sessions, online. Because “democracy cannot be brought down by the virus, because we are the only European institution elected by the citizens and we want to represent and defend them,” he maintained.

Similarly, in her opening address, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, emphasised that at that time, while “the world was closing in and many found themselves even more alone,” Sassoli “opened the doors of the European Parliament in Brussels to women who had nowhere safe to turn,” because “for David, principles were not meant to remain mere words; they had to be translated into concrete actions.” The case mentioned by Metsola dates back to 2020, when Sassoli had made an agreement with the Brussels-Capital Region and made the European Parliament’s buildings available to accommodate the most vulnerable and the homeless, as well as distributing around a thousand meals a day to those most in need and to the healthcare workers assisting them.

Another moment in Sassoli’s story that Metsola highlighted was when “in 2021, well before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow banned him from entering Russia,” shortly before the invasion of Ukraine. The former journalist had been placed on a sort of “blacklist”, in response to the targeted sanctions adopted by the European Union against Russian citizens in March 2021. That ban was “a source of pride,” Metsola clarified.