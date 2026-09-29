Brussels – As a political figure, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, has built his public image through rallies, press conferences, and television appearances. In the film “The Bibi Files”, the director, Alexis Bloom, chose to observe him “from a distance” during the questioning relating to her corruption investigations. Bloom’s hard work was brought to the European Parliament in Brussels today (29 September) by the MEPs from La Sinistra – elected with the Five Star Movement, Valentina Palmisano and Danilo Della Valle.

At a press briefing following the screening, Palmisano explained that the event had been organised because, at this moment in time, “even just presenting the facts” and “the truth is important,” particularly when talking about what is happening in the world “is difficult,” when “there are images” and “uncomfortable truths.” “Broadcasting this film is, for us, an act of political protest,” added Della Valle, especially because “the European Union is, unfortunately, completely absent; in fact, it is turning a blind eye to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank,” such as “what Israel is also doing in the neighbouring territories.”

The investigative journalist Giulia Innocenzi, who decided to produce the film in Italy, was invited by MEPs. Innocenzi explained that “through this film” one comes to understand how “thanks to the war in Gaza” the Israeli Prime Minister “is managing to evade court hearings” and avoid facing his corruption trial. It is also clear that, due to the legal proceedings, “he was abandoned by the left-wing parties and therefore embraced the Israeli far right to remain in power,” she stated, emphasising that this is “one of the reasons why human rights violations have increased exponentially in the West Bank.” The director was also present at the screening and concluded the press conference by denouncing “the severe censorship she is facing in the United States” due to the issues addressed in the documentary.