Brussels – The European Commission is working, taking responsibility and putting forward legislative proposals. The same cannot be said of national governments. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, defends her own actions but criticises those of the Member States. The State of the Union address provides her with an opportunity to go on the offensive and call on all 27 member states to take the matter seriously. She does so right from the start of her speech, which, while lengthy, is marked from the outset by not-so-veiled criticism, beginning with the simplification agenda: “We are doing our best at the European level to cut red tape. But now I think it is time for the Member States to step up.“

This is the first in a series of warnings covering a range of issues that hold Member States to account for their widespread inefficiencies, which are holding back national growth and overall competitiveness. It comes as no surprise that von der Leyen is issuing a firm warning to those countries that intend to dismantle the multiannual financial framework (MFF 2028–2034) through across-the-board cuts. “Our budget is about our future. And any modern budget needs new own resources. And I thank you for this Parliament’s support on this issue from day one,” she stressed, in what is both an institutional clash with the Council of the EU and an appeal for alliances with the European Parliament, which is instead determined to secure the resources needed for the next seven‑year cycle, even beyond the original proposal.

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The President of the European Commission cannot help but criticise the Member States when addressing the issue of heatwaves and drought: “We know the risks of water scarcity for our farmers, energy and supply chains. Yet, European pipes lose almost one in every four litres, mostly through leakage.” A serious problem, particularly in Italy, where losses amount to nearly 50 per cent of the water pumped through the pipes. Von der Leyen said the European Commission intends to launch “a new European water initiative” to remedy the problem, because “water is precious for our industry and for our food security.” This means that Member States will then have to take action, without further delay or excuses.

The criticism extends to the other crisis of summer 2026, namely the migration and the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta: “Ceuta’s border is a European border. Because Ceuta is Spain. Ceuta is Europe,” she said, adding emphasis for effect: “The point is that the only solution is a European solution.” Words that sound like a rebuke of the decisions made by those governments that have begun closing their borders and criticising the Madrid government rather than coming to the rescue.

But it is on the issue of foreign policy that von der Leyen attacks the states even more openly, citing the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to act and Israel’s expansionism in the Palestinian territories: “The Israeli government’s decision to advance the illegal E1 settlement project is unacceptable,” she stressed. She then reminded the House that “last year, I called for Europe to act, proposing a number of measures,” which, however, went unheeded. According to von der Leyen, “it is painful for many Europeans that Member States have been unable to build the necessary majorities for a unified response.”​

Finally, von der Leyen holds the Member States up to scrutiny for the very same failure to act when she announces her intention to establish a European Defence Council: “Our doctrine, our institutions and our decision-making have not kept pace with the new reality.“