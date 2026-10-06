Brussels – The European Parliament has lifted the immunity of Matteo Ricci, an MEP from the PD. The Democratic Party politician, who is currently vice-president of the European Parliament’s Transport Committee, is at the centre of a judicial investigation known as the “Affidopoli” inquiry, concerning alleged irregular contracts awarded by the Pesaro City Council during the period in which he was mayor of the city (May 2014–June 2024). The plenary vote follows the procedure to lift his immunity, which was initiated last June.

Ricci welcomes the decision with satisfaction, as he is keen to prove his innocence. “From today, the Pesaro Public Prosecutor’s Office will be able to continue its work. From the very outset, I have cooperated fully with the investigators,” commented the MEP. “As I had requested, the European Parliament has today approved the waiver of my immunity to allow the chat records with my former colleague” Massimiliano Santini to be examined.