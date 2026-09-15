Brussels – Ban trade between the European Union and Israel’s illegal settlements in the Palestinian Territories: This is the “urgent appeal” that over one hundred Members of the European Parliament (114 as at 15 September) are making to the President Ursula von der Leyen—on the eve of her State of the Union address—calling on the European Commission to put forward a “legislative proposal” to definitively end trade relations. The letter has been initiated by the Irish MEP from Renew Europe, Barry Andrews, and is supported by other members of Renew as well as MEPs from the Socialists (S&D), the Left, the Greens and even some from the European People’s Party (four Irish, one Belgian and one Finnish MEP). Among the Italians, the letter was signed unanimously by the delegations of the PD, the Green-Left Alliance and the Five Star Movement.

We urge you to finally put forward a legislative proposal to ban EU trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territories,” write the MEPs, highlighting that “the European Union has long claimed a leadership role in the region, as one of the main supporters of the two-state solution,” but that “it is the United Kingdom and Canada, two of our key partners, that have committed to acting in support of this objective by banning trade with the settlements.” Within the EU, meanwhile, “France has now committed to doing the same” and “other Member States have already adopted or are about to adopt national trade bans.” “A joint and coherent action by the EU” is therefore “necessary”. “We are writing to you ahead of your State of the European Union address and following the joint statement by the Foreign Ministers on the two-state solution, of 8 September ” write the MEPs, highlighting that “the European Union has long claimed a leadership role in the region, as one of the main supporters of the two-state solution,” but that “it is the United Kingdom and Canada, two of our key partners, that have committed to acting in support of this objective by banning trade with the settlements.” Within the EU, meanwhile, “France has now committed to doing the same” and “other Member States have already adopted or are about to adopt national trade bans.” “A joint and coherent action by the EU” is therefore “necessary”.