Brussels – Rising energy prices are once again causing a stir in the political arena, with the eurozone’s economy and finance ministers set to make the issue a key focus of the Informal Eurogroup meeting scheduled to take place in Dublin. As usual, discussions will focus on the overall economic trend and the latest developments, and it is within this context that the issue of energy prices arises. To be clear, “the European economy continues to hold up well” in the face of international tensions, EU sources clarify. However, they admit: “It is clear that the picture presents elements of fragility, stemming in particular from the energy market but also from the volatility observed on the bond markets.”

Now, the government bond market is a cause for concern, to a certain extent. “It would be rather imprudent to claim not to be concerned about the bond markets,” explain the same European sources. “It is always advisable to keep an eye on these markets.” In this specific case, however, “the trends we are seeing are not at all dependent on the European economy; they are linked above all to what is happening in the United States and, to a certain extent, in Japan.” In other words: “At the moment, Europe has taken on a marginal role.”

Consequently, the rise in fuel and energy prices is being viewed with greater scrutiny and renewed concern, because “geopolitical tensions remain significant and continue to weigh on the short-term outlook, while energy prices have started to rise again.” It is this latter aspect that is beginning to cause unease around the Eurogroup table. The issue is certainly on the agenda: “there is the issue of energy prices,” admit European officials. The situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz “has deteriorated once again,” and for this reason “we expect the debate to now focus on whether we need to revise our economic assessments.”

The message to emerge from Dublin will therefore be one of “caution”, with a call for all eurozone members to adopt a policy mix “geared” towards this approach. To navigate the uncertain waters in which Europe finds itself, “we must be sensitive to trends in economic activity, while also being mindful of the risks to public finances and inflation.”