Brussels – Diesel prices have risen more than petrol prices in 26 out of 27 EU countries. This is the clearest indication of the surge in fuel prices that began with the crisis in the Middle East: between 23 February and 14 September 2026, diesel prices rose by an average of 34.4 per cent across the European Union, compared with a 24.1 per cent increase for petrol.

On average across the EU, the price of diesel rose from €1.545 to €2.075 per litre, while the price of petrol rose from €1.551 to €1.924 per litre. The figures are from the Weekly Oil Bulletin of the European Commission, compiled by Eunews by comparing the survey data from 14 September with that from 23 February, before the crisis broke.

The rise is particularly sharp in Bulgaria, where diesel prices have risen by 51.2 per cent – the highest figure in the entire EU. This is followed by Estonia (+48.5 per cent), the Czech Republic (+46.1 per cent), Luxembourg (+44.9 per cent), and Finland (+44.2 per cent). In Bulgaria, over the same period, petrol prices rose by 33.0 per cent.

Finland, on the other hand, has seen one of the sharpest rises in petrol prices too, up 35.3 per cent, while in the Czech Republic the increase stands at 33.2 per cent. On the other hand, the increases are much more modest in Sweden, where petrol prices have risen by just 5.6 per cent, and in Ireland, with a rise of 8.9 per cent.

Malta is a case in point, as prices at the pump have remained unchanged since February thanks to state subsidies. However, keeping diesel prices stable while international prices are soaring is becoming increasingly costly for the public purse. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told MaltaToday that the projected expenditure on the diesel subsidy alone for the period January to December 2026 has risen to around €75 million, up from the 30 million estimated between April and May. In just three months, therefore, the estimate has more than doubled.

Northern Europe continues to lead the way in terms of prices at the pump. Petrol is most expensive in Denmark, at €2.564 per litre, followed by the Netherlands (2.434) and Germany (2.357). For diesel, however, the highest price is in Finland, at €2.505 per litre, ahead of Denmark (€2.502) and the Netherlands (€2.494).

At the other end of the scale, petrol is cheapest in Sweden (€1.514 per litre) and Bulgaria (1.620), while diesel is cheapest in Spain (1.834) and Slovenia (1.854).

In Italy, petrol prices rose from €1.655 to €2.084 per litre, a 26.0 per cent increase, higher than the EU average. Diesel, on the other hand, has risen from €1.702 to €2.191, marking a 28.7 per cent increase: a significant rise, but lower than the 34.4 per cent increase recorded across the EU as a whole.

Italy thus ranks seventh amongst the 27 Member States for the price of petrol and eighth for the price of diesel.