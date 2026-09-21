Brussels – Should the crisis over oil and aviation fuel supplies worsen, an extraordinary meeting of transport ministers from European Union countries will be convened. This is according to Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commissioner for Transport and Tourism.

“The situation remains extremely unstable. Crude oil and aviation fuel prices are very high, continue to rise and are subject to all the geopolitical developments that are intensifying right at this moment. “It is very clear indeed that we must safeguard Europe’s interests, both in the immediate term and in the long term,” he said today (21 September) on his arrival at the informal meeting of transport ministers in Dublin.

“The work ahead of us includes reducing our energy dependencies, collaborating with alternative and reliable partners, and promoting innovation and efficiency in transport. Put simply, we need to rethink the concept of a resilient transport system, and we must do so immediately,” because “there is no time to lose,” he added. According to the Commissioner, “while medium- to long-term policies are needed, concrete measures are also required to tackle the current situation,” Tzitzikostas continued. In this context, the Commissioner clarified: “If the situation in the Middle East and the energy crisis were to worsen, I would call for an extraordinary ministerial meeting to discuss any urgent measures we might need to take,” he reiterated at the press conference following the meeting.