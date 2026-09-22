Brussels – Fuel prices are soaring. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, in August 2026, the price of fuels and engine oils for private transport in the EU has risen by 23.8 per cent compared with August 2025. This increase followed year-on-year rises of 13.7 per cent in June 2026 and 16.9 per cent in July 2026.

Between August 2025 and August 2026, price rises were recorded in 26 of the 27 Member States, and in 18 countries the increase exceeded 20 per cent. The highest percentages were observed in Bulgaria (+34.5 per cent), Lithuania (+28.8 per cent), Finland (+27.6 per cent), Germany (+27.5 per cent), and France (+27.4 per cent), followed by Italy, where the increase stood at 20.3 per cent. More modest increases were recorded in Hungary (+1.3 per cent), Sweden (+6.1 per cent) and Ireland (+11.7 per cent).

Also in August, the price of diesel rose by 8.3 per cent, while that of petrol rose by 3.3 per cent, compared with July 2026. Between July and August 2026, diesel prices rose in 26 EU countries. The largest increases were in the Czech Republic (+14.3 per cent), Bulgaria (13.5 per cent) and Luxembourg (12.3 per cent), while the smallest increases were in Italy (+5.2 per cent), Romania (+6.1 per cent), and the Netherlands (+6.2 per cent).

As regards petrol, 22 countries experienced price rises, three saw price decreases, while in the remaining two, prices remained stable. The sharpest increases were recorded in Spain (+8.2 per cent), Romania (+6.6 per cent), Italy (+6.3 per cent), and Cyprus (+6.2 per cent). Slight decreases were recorded in Hungary (-0.6 per cent), Denmark (-0.3 per cent), and Slovakia(-0.1 per cent).