Brussels – Italy must fully transpose the European Union’s energy efficiency regulations and swiftly submit its draft national building renovations plan (NBRP). In both cases, the European Commission has decided to press ahead with the infringement proceedings it had initiated by issuing a reasoned opinion.

Today (1 October), the Berlaymont Building issued a reasoned opinion to Greece, Spain, Italy and Malta for failing to fully transpose the provisions of the recast Energy Efficiency Directive into national law. The revised directive was adopted in 2023 to replace the previous one, and Member States were required to notify their transposition measures by 11 October 2025, with the exception of certain specific provisions, which had different deadlines. “The recast Directive introduces more ambitious measures for energy efficiency to help reduce overall energy consumption in the EU,” with “particular emphasis on measures to alleviate energy poverty”, and “targets for consumption of public authorities and renovation of buildings owned by public authorities.” Furthermore, the directive “also introduces the ‘energy efficiency first principle’ as a fundamental principle of EU energy policy, requiring energy efficiency to be considered by EU countries in all relevant policy and major investment decisions taken in the energy and non-energy sectors.”

The Commission launched infringement proceedings in November 2025, sending letters of formal notice to 26 Member States for failing to transpose the Directive into national law fully. “After having examined the transposition measures and the explanations provided by Greece, Spain, Italy and Malta, the Commission has concluded that these Member States have not yet fully transposed the Directive. Therefore, the Commission has decided to issue reasoned opinions indicating which specific provisions are considered not transposed,” it said. The four Member States now have two months to respond and complete the transposition. Otherwise, the Commission may refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union and may also request that financial penalties be imposed.

As regards the second procedure, the European Commission has decided to send a reasoned opinion to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovakia “for continued failure to submit their draft National Building Renovation Plan (NBRP) to the Commission by the deadline of 31 December 2025.” These plans “are required by the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive”, and despite “the letters of formal notice sent in March 2026 for not having submitted their draft NBRP by the deadline of 31 December 2025, these 9 Member States have still not submitted their draft NBRP,” the Commission noted.

Brussels regards national building renovation plans as “a key strategic tool” to enable Member States to transform their building stock into a portfolio of decarbonised, energy-efficient and high-performance buildings by 2050. Furthermore, they will “give the necessary investment stability and predictability,” and are “essential to improve buildings’ energy performance and thus contribute to energy independence, competitiveness, affordable housing, lower energy bills and enhanced living conditions.” Member States now have two months to respond to the reasoned opinions and submit their draft NBRPs. Should they fail to do so, the Commission may decide to refer the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union.