Brussels – The European Parliament has given its final approval to the updated rules on road tolls for low-emission heavy goods vehicles, which will remain in force until 30 June 2031. The plenary vote saw 475 in favour, 96 against and 70 abstentions.

The text, which is the result of an agreement with the Council, brings the toll directive into line with the new European CO₂ reduction targets for trucks and buses, which have been in force since last summer. The new definitions of emission classes are designed to ensure that toll rates reflect the climate impact of vehicles, guaranteeing uniform application of the “polluter pays” principle across the Union.

To speed up the uptake of low-emission vehicles, countries that already offer toll exemptions will be able to apply reductions of up to 75 per cent until 30 June 2031, and maintain a 50 per cent discount from July of the same year. Zero-emission trucks and buses will be exempt from road usage charges and infrastructure charges until the same date, with a 75 per cent reduction in subsequent years.

The issue of more efficient trailers, however, remains unresolved. Parliament postponed the decision on whether to include their impact in the calculation of tolls, pending an assessment by the European Commission due by 30 June 2029, based on which Brussels will then be able to present a legislative proposal.

The rapporteur Matteo Ricci (PD/S&D) explained that “this legislation represents a balanced step towards a more transparent and effective road charging system. We have ensured that the ‘polluter pays’ principle remains at the heart of this revision, while at the same time offering EU countries the flexibility needed to adapt the CO2 emissions classification of heavy-duty vehicles to the actual conditions of the transport sector.”

The regulation now requires formal approval by the Council before it can enter into force, followed by publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Member States will then have one year to adapt their toll systems to the new vehicle classification based on CO₂ emissions.

It should be noted that the Eurovignette Directive does not oblige countries to charge for road use. However, those that choose to do so must comply with the charging principles laid down by the Directive, and the exemption for low-emission heavy goods vehicles also remains optional.

These and other transport-related issues (as well as other highly topical issues) will be discussed on 13 October at the Connact Autumn Workshop, at the European Parliament in Brussels.