Brussels – The European Greens parliamentary group has confirmed Terry Reintke and Nicolae Ștefănuță as co-chairs. The two had already held the post and have been elected for a further term until the end of the parliamentary term.

Terry Reintke, a German national, has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2014, while Nicolae Ștefănuță has been a Member of the European Parliament since 2019. He began his career with the Liberals (RE), before joining the Greens group in 2023. He has been Vice-President of the European Parliament since 16 July 2024 and co-chair of the group since this year, when he replaced Bas Eickhout, who resigned.