Brussels – Common rules, reduced administrative burdens and simplified measures for large-scale pig and poultry farms. The European Commission adopted today (8 October) new rules set out in the Directive on industrial and livestock emissions, which establish minimum standards across the EU to reduce ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus emissions, which are responsible for air and water pollution and ecosystem damage.

The regulations, drawn up in collaboration with Member States, farmers, experts and environmental organisations, aim to reduce the environmental impact while maintaining flexibility and ensuring that implementation costs remain sustainable for the businesses concerned. The new provisions will apply at the farm level between 2030 and 2032, depending on farm size, thus giving operators time to adapt.

The directive covers around 30 per cent of large pig and poultry farms in the EU, and its implementation is expected to help reduce nitrogen pollution in the air, water and soil. The rules are also consistent with the Commission’s December 2025 proposal to simplify legislation on industrial emissions.