Brussels – The European Union is mobilising 134.8 million euros to support Spain and Romania in their recovery from the natural disasters that struck the two countries in 2025. The funds will be channelled through the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to cover part of the costs of emergency operations and recovery efforts in the affected areas. Spain will receive 120.5 million euros to address the damage caused by the prolonged drought, extreme heatwaves, and three waves of severe wildfires that struck the country during the summer of 2025. The deadliest spate of fires began on 8 August and claimed the lives of eight people, as well as forcing thousands of citizens to evacuate.

Romania will receive 14.3 million euros following the severe floods that hit the Centru, South Muntenia and North-East regions between late May and early June 2025. The heavy rainfall and flooding also caused particularly severe damage to the Praid salt mine, where floodwaters from the Corund River eroded part of the riverbed, damaged the hydraulic infrastructure, and triggered widespread power outages. European funding will help cover part of the costs of emergency operations and the measures needed to recover the affected regions. Both Member States had submitted applications for support from the Solidarity Fund in 2025.

Today’s decisions follow the approval by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU of the European Commission’s proposal to mobilise the EUSF. For Spain, 30.1 million euros had already been paid as an advance in May 2026, while the remaining 90.4 million euros will be disbursed shortly. The 14.3 million euros earmarked for Romania will also be paid out in the coming days.

The EU Solidarity Fund is part of the Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve, a European budgetary instrument that operates outside the normal expenditure ceilings. Since its establishment in 2002, the EUSF has mobilised over 11 billion euros for 150 catastrophic events, including 130 natural disasters and 20 health emergencies, in 25 EU Member States, the United Kingdom and six candidate countries.

In July, the EU proposed mobilising 149 million euros from the EU Solidarity Fund for the storms that particularly affected Andalusia and Extremadura between January and February 2026, causing road closures, evacuations and prolonged disruptions to electricity, water supply and telecommunications.