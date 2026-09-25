Brussels – The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against all Member States regarding industrial and livestock emissions. Today (25 September), the Berlaymont building sent a letter of formal notice to all capital cities – including Rome – for failing to fully notify the measures that fully transpose the directive on industrial and livestock emissions.

Brussels recognises that “industrial activities play an essential role in the EU’s economy, but they can also be a significant source of pollution while generating waste and consuming large amounts of energy.” It is against this backdrop that the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) was introduced; since 2010, it “has been addressing the environmental and human health effects of over 50,000 industrial installations by requiring the use of best available techniques and compliance with emission level ranges.” Now, the updated directive on industrial and livestock emissions “increases this ambition by promoting innovation and transformation through the most effective viable emissions reduction techniques.” In particular, it “tightens rules on reducing emissions, aims to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and extends the scope of the former IED.” In addition, “it strengthens the rights of the public and creates a new right to seek compensation for damage to health caused by illegal pollution.”

Member States had until 1 July to transpose the updated directive, but to date no Member State has notified the Commission that it has done so in full within the set deadline. Consequently, the EU Commission has today sent out 27 letters of formal notice. The countries now have two months to respond and to notify the Commission of the measures taken to transpose the directive fully. However, “in the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.”