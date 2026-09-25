Brussels – The Italian Minister for Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, met today (25 September) with the Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen, in Sorrento, Campania. The meeting forms part of the strategic dialogues launched by the Luxembourg Commissioner with his European partners to define the guidelines for the future EU agenda.

In a post on X, Lollobrigida said that he discussed European food sovereignty at the European level, the resources to be allocated to agriculture in the next financial framework, the new CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) rules post-2028, and the need to ensure full reciprocity in the EU’s trade agreements, safeguarding internal production and markets. On these issues, Lollobrigida said, “Italy will continue to make its position clearly heard in Europe.”

The next Agriculture Council meeting in Brussels is scheduled for next week, on 28 and 29 September. The meeting’s agenda includes issues that the two politicians discussed bilaterally: the future of the CAP and the EU’s agricultural markets.