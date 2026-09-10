Brussels – The value of agricultural production in the EU is falling, but the same cannot be said for the costs of production inputs. This is according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. In the second quarter of 2026, the average price of agricultural output in the EU fell by 5.8 per cent, compared with the second quarter of 2025. This marks the third consecutive quarter to record a decline. The average price of agricultural inputs—defined by Eurostat as “goods and services consumed in agriculture and not related to investment, such as energy, fertilisers, or animal feed”—rose by 4.7 per cent, following a 2025 characterised by “relative stability.” The estimates are taken from the data on agricultural price indices published today (10 September) by the Agency.

In the second quarter of 2026, year-on-year decreases in the average price of agricultural output were recorded in twenty EU Member States. The sharpest declines were observed in Denmark (-17.2 per cent), Ireland (-16.2), Latvia and Estonia (both -14.5), Luxembourg and Lithuania (both -14.2). Conversely, rates of increase were recorded in Croatia and Malta (+3.9 per cent for both) and in Cyprus (+3.5). The average price of non-investment inputs (energy, fertilisers, and animal feed) rose in all Member States. The highest growth rates were recorded in Lithuania (+16.4 per cent), Romania (+11.7 per cent), and Latvia (+9.7 per cent), while the lowest were recorded in Hungary and Portugal (both +1.2 per cent) and in Malta (+1.5 per cent).

Looking at individual products, the data reveal sharp falls in the average price of milk (-16.6 per cent between the second quarter of 2025 and 2026) and cereals (-5.6 per cent). Conversely, the average price of energy and lubricants rose by 22 per cent, while that of fertilisers and soil improvers (natural or synthetic products added to the soil to improve its properties) rose by 13.4 per cent.