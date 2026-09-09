Brussels – The European Commissioner for Fisheries and the Ocean, Costas Kadis, will be in Sicily from 9 to 11 September for a series of events focusing on fisheries, coastal communities, aquaculture, and maritime spatial planning. On 11 September, he will be in Palermo for a meeting organised by PD MEP Giuseppe Lupo, a member of the Committee on Fisheries and the S&D Group. “Sustainability and competitiveness must go hand in hand. A policy that protects the sea but drives European fishermen out of business is not a sustainable policy. We need reciprocity, investment, and a level playing field,” said Lupo in a statement.