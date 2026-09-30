Brussels – Following The European Council President António Costa’s tour of the capitals, it is now the turn of the head of the Berlaymont Building to visit the capitals – in this case, those of the Western Balkans. The first stop on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s tour is Tirana, in Albania, where she was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Edi Rama. “We see the world through the same eyes,” von der Leyen acknowledged at a press conference following her bilateral meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister. The President’s message is clear: Albania is “among the frontrunners” in the enlargement process, but to achieve membership “there is still work to be done.”

Von der Leyen acknowledged the “significant progress” made by Tirana, highlighting in particular the country’s alignment with the EU’s foreign and security policy. “You have opened the final groups of negotiation chapters and, in July, you closed the first three chapters, including those on external relations. This is a very important step forward,” said the President. “The goal is within reach,” she added, but now “is the time to stay focused.”

The path to accession, however, does not end with the opening and closing of negotiation chapters. According to von der Leyen, Tirana needs “further reforms,” particularly in the areas of the judiciary, the electoral framework, and environmental protection. Above all, simply approving the reforms is not enough: “It is just as important to implement them,” and to ensure that “they bring about real change for the Albanian people.”

This development comes as protests in Albania – organised by the movement dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution” – have been ongoing for months against a controversial property development. It was precisely the relationship with civil society that the Commission President highlighted. She explained that implementing the reforms requires “a genuine commitment” from political forces and “ongoing and constructive dialogue with society” to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, progress towards EU membership also involves gradual integration into the single market. This is the principle underpinning the Growth plan for the Western Balkans, the €6 billion plan through which Brussels supports reforms with investment and the gradual economic integration of the countries in the region. Rama highlighted the progress made by Albania in implementing the programme, and von der Leyen emphasised that over 80 per cent of the planned reforms have been carried out, paving the way for new European investment.

Among the other issues on the table is integration into European systems. Albania has joined the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while Brussels is now also aiming to speed up efforts to reduce roaming charges. “I promise you that, if you implement this, I’ll be back on the day roaming comes into effect in Albania,” von der Leyen joked, addressing Rama.

The trip to the Balkans also comes as the Commission prepares a broader review of the future of enlargement. Next week, von der Leyen announced, Brussels will present the “pre-enlargement policy reviews,” which will also examine the EU budget to assess how to prepare the Union for the accession of new members. So-called roadmaps for the candidate countries will then be drawn up to assess what has been achieved and what still needs to be done.

“Merit-based does not mean slower,” the President emphasised, reiterating that the process must remain linked to the results achieved by each candidate. “Albania’s accession will not only make Albania stronger, but also the European Union as a whole,” concluded von der Leyen.

After Tirana, the President’s tour will continue to Pristina, in Kosovo, and then to Podgorica, in Montenegro, before concluding on Friday in Skopje, in North Macedonia. Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, are not included in this leg of the trip due to the upcoming elections and also because of the rift between Brussels and Belgrade following the funeral of Bosnia’s “Butcher”, Ratko Mladić.