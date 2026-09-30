Brussels – The European Democracy Shield adopted last November? “We have made very good progress since then,” but it is not enough. “In the coming weeks, we will be presenting further initiatives, including a review of the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in electoral processes, as well as a recommendation on an issue I know is of direct interest to many of you: safety in politics.” This was stated today (30 September) by the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, Michael McGrath, at the European Parliament during the second European Union Forum on Parliamentary Democracy. The event was attended by members of national parliaments and the European Parliament, as well as civil society organisations and experts, all united by the desire to “strengthen democratic resilience and bolster citizens’ trust in democratic institutions.”

On the subject of safety in politics, the Commissioner reiterated: “We know that for women, people from minority backgrounds and those involved in local politics – individuals who, by their very nature,

want to and have to have a lot of direct contact with the people, an aspect that is the essence of democracy, but which can also lead to vulnerability and

exposure to those who wish to cause harm – it is essential to address this issue, and we are keen to do so“.

Although the European Commission is already addressing “certain key areas,” such as “the information ecosystem” – so that citizens can “navigate the current, complex online information landscape” – and the promotion of “free and fair elections” across the Union, further action is needed. “So we look forward to bringing that forward as well,” he concluded.