Brussels – Helping to build a better future for European citizens: This is the aim of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) and the French Economic, Environmental and Social Council. They highlighted this at the September plenary session, reaffirming their commitment to acting as steadfast partners in defending the role and model of participatory democracy that they embody.

The newly elected president of French Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Claire Thoury, has chosen the EESC as the first European institution to visit in her new role. During the September plenary debate, Thoury outlined her priorities and highlighted the pressing issues facing the EU: attacks on European values, poverty, employment, artificial intelligence, and climate change. “Tackling today’s major challenges calls for a strong, united Europe able to stand against the forces seeking to divide us,” she emphasised.

At present, the EU must restore confidence in democratic institutions, against a backdrop of disinformation and growing polarisation. “We are facing aggressive attacks on our values, to which we must respond with greater determination,” said EESC President Séamus Boland. “No consultative body, in Europe or elsewhere, can take its legitimacy for granted. The repeated attacks on such institutions remind us that we must remain united, continue to demonstrate our added value, earn trust, and speak clearly and firmly about the importance of consultative assemblies,” he noted.

President Thoury went on to describe the role of organised civil society as fundamental because “by testing political decisions in the real world, it promotes fairness.” She added: “We must not wait for our societies to be torn apart before strengthening the bonds that unite us. After all, that is what intermediary bodies do: they bridge the gap between real life and public authorities. By defending organised civil society, we are defending democracy itself. We must never be scared to talk to people, and we must never give up.”

The debate made it clear that the EESC and the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council are moving in the same direction, as their respective work programmes are both people-centred. Cooperation is growing, particularly through thematic discussions, the promotion of opinions and participation in joint events. This demonstrates a capacity for innovation and, as Ms Thoury stated: “I believe in civil society diplomacy.”

For example, the “Erasmus for Organised Civil Society” exchange programme, launched in 2023, has offered members and staff of the EESC and the national councils the opportunity to forge stronger ties and share views on policies and good practices. Furthermore, in a few weeks’ time, the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council will launch the Citizens’ Convention on Public Finances.

In the current difficult geopolitical climate, “this constructive approach to cooperation with the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council and, more generally, with all national economic and social councils is essential”, explains the EESC in a press release. This is why the EESC has gradually developed a network of national economic and social councils; it already has 24 members and enables expertise to be shared more frequently.

“If Europe is to remain competitive while becoming more social, representative and inclusive,” concluded Boland, “our assemblies must continue to serve as vital platforms for dialogue between citizens and the executive and legislative authorities, at both national and EU level,” he added.

Organised civil society in the EU is therefore calling for stronger cooperation. “Sustained strategic cooperation between our Committee and national economic and social councils is essential for strengthening our capacity to adapt and increase our impact. Together, our institutions serve as beacons of democracy. Where an economic and social council is strong, civil society has a voice – and democracy is stronger,” said Cillian Lohan, chair of the EESC’s “Civil Society Organisations” Group. Meanwhile, Dumitru Fornea, a member of the EESC’s “Workers’ Group” emphasised that “the French Council holds a special place in our history: its model of institutionalised dialogue helped inspire that of the EESC. This experience can be of value far beyond the Union, for example in candidate and partner countries. Let’s pool our experiences to help each interested country build a model suited to its own circumstances”, he concluded. For Michel Chassang, a member of the EESC’s Employers’ Group, ”

There is no vibrant democracy without a strong and organised civil society that is listened to. Our organisations – the French Council and the European EESC – do exactly that, albeit at different levels.” In this context, “coordinating the national and European levels more effectively would strengthen the voice of organised civil society in Europe.”