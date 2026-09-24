Brussels – The EU is strengthening its relations in the Caucasus. Following the initial approval on 2 September, the Council of the European Union has today (24 September) formally adopted the temporary measures to liberalise trade with Armenia, suspending import duties on a wide range of products, including certain agricultural goods. The preferential arrangement, which will apply for two years, covers around 80 per cent of Armenian exports to the EU.

“We are stepping up our support for Armenia and its people, who have clearly chosen a pro-European path despite foreign pressure,” explained Helen McEntee, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade. This is one of the most significant aspects of the new agreement between Brussels and Yerevan: Armenia, following in the footsteps of Ukraine and Georgia, is seeking to forge ever closer ties with the European Union and reduce its dependence on Russia. “Today’s decision demonstrates that our partners can always count on the EU,” the minister concluded.

The aim is to support the Armenian economy following the trade restrictions imposed by Russia, which have affected the country’s exports and transit routes. The measures will specifically affect almost 99 per cent of Armenia’s exports of fresh fruit, vegetables, and plants to Europe, and over 91 per cent of its exports of drinks and spirits.

The new scheme introduces a temporary suspension of duties on certain agricultural products subject to tariff quotas, thereby strengthening trade links between Brussels and Yerevan. The decision forms part of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EU and Armenia. However, trade preferences will be subject to Armenia’s compliance with certain conditions. Yerevan must comply with the applicable rules of origin, cooperate with the European authorities, and not introduce any new trade restrictions on imports from the EU.