Brussels – A tax on the windfall profits of energy companies to tackle rising fuel and energy prices: the EU is attempting to introduce it and has launched a debate at the Member State level. It is not yet clear if or when this will be achieved, but the debate has officially begun. It is the Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, who is putting the proposal on the table at the Ecofin Council in Luxembourg. “We will hold an exploratory debate,” he said upon his arrival to take part in the proceedings. He sidestepped questions about the timetable: it is too early to discuss proposals, and he did not say when the European Commission intends to present concrete proposals in this regard. “This is the start of the debate.”

The very fact that the Ministers for the Economy and Finance of the 27 Member States are discussing this issue is significant in itself, demonstrating both the difficulty of the current situation and the determination to find solutions. After all, the soaring energy prices caused by the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are a real problem, prompting virtually everyone to consider immediate solutions. This climate offers cause for optimism for Italy, which is calling for greater budgetary flexibility to cope with rising energy costs.

“We are confident that sound technical arguments will, with the necessary analysis and appropriate procedures, lead to the correct interpretation of the rules, including within the energy clause already approved, with decisions consistent with the sustainability of public finances,” said the Minister for the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The government has called for possible new spending measures, through “a correct interpretation of the relevant factors” that may allow for this, he added. This request has sparked a debate that has not been well received by some of the partners and comes as part of the challenging attempt to stabilise prices while keeping public finances on a steady course.

https://www.eunews.it/en/2026/08/25/irish-presidency-open-to-an-eu-debate-on-taxing-oil-companies-windfall-profits/

“We must protect citizens from high energy prices without sending the wrong fiscal signals,” explained the President of the Eurogroup, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, at the conclusion of the meeting of the economic ministers of the EU countries in the eurozone. This involves “supporting economic activity without compromising stability,” which means finding a system that allows us to “fund future needs while safeguarding our credibility.”

Essentially, the issue that Italy raised is acknowledged, and there is a willingness to address it. All this, however, without suspending or amending the rules. “We cannot keep introducing new forms of budgetary flexibility,” the Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, said bluntly. The debate on the taxation of energy companies’ windfall profits is part of this broader debate on the need to take remedial action to save businesses and households without further jeopardising the financial stability of Member States and the Union as a whole.

Taxing windfall profits could provide the resources to fund measures to tackle high energy prices without affecting public finances, and bring everyone on board. Speaking of agreement, the Commission’s stated aim is to build as broad a consensus as possible. “We need to discuss this with everyone,” Climate Commissioner Hoekstra stressed.