Brussels – Italy will receive €74.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to address the damage caused by Cyclone Harry, which struck the country alongside Malta in January 2026. This was announced by the European Parliament, which explained that the Committee on Budgets approved the allocation on Monday with 34 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.

The total package is worth €489 million and covers four Member States. The largest share goes to Portugal, with 261.5 million, followed by Spain with 149.1 million. Italy is third with 74.9 million, while Malta is set to receive 3.7 million. Portugal and Spain have requested support for the flooding caused by a series of storms between January and February.

The funds will be used to finance emergency and recovery operations: energy, water, telecommunications and transport networks; health and education services; as well as the clean-up of affected areas, temporary accommodation, rescue operations, and the safeguarding of infrastructure for disaster prevention and the protection of cultural heritage.

Since 2002, the Fund has disbursed over €11 billion for 150 natural disasters in 25 Member States and six countries in the accession process. Final approval must be given by the October plenary session and the Council.