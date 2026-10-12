Brussels – The report on the WestMed plan for fisheries management in the western Mediterranean has been approved. This was announced by Giuseppe Lupo, MEP for the PD and a member of the Committee on Fisheries: “The approval of the report on the WestMed plan is an important step towards fisheries management in the Mediterranean that balances the protection of marine resources with employment and the future of coastal communities.”

The text calls on the European Commission to submit, by 1 December 2026, a proposal to revise the plan, based on the best available scientific advice. Lupo has reiterated the call for “at least €7.29 billion to be allocated to fisheries and aquaculture in the next European multiannual budget.”