Brussels – It is “the most extensive sanctions package since 2022” in terms of the number of individuals and companies affected, and in terms of measures targeting a sector – that of mid-tier suppliers to the Russian defence industry, which generates an annual turnover of at least €20 billion. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, presented the main political outcome achieved at the conclusion of the meeting of foreign ministers in this way. A total of 1,569 individuals and entities belonging to the Russian military-industrial complex have been added to the 12-star blacklist, in a move intended to continue putting pressure on Moscow and signalling a distancing from Washington and its president, fresh from agreements with the Kremlin.

“Now is not the time to ease the pressure on Moscow, but rather to increase it,” emphasised the High Representative as she announced the new restrictive measures. The decision adopted in Luxembourg triggers an entry ban into the EU and an asset freeze for 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals holding the position of chief executive officer (CEO) of those companies. Of all these entities, Kallas emphasises, “more than half are involved in the production chain of the ballistic missiles that Russia uses every day to kill Ukrainian civilians.”

The companies included on the sanctions list, she explains, supply “key components” for some of Russia’s most advanced weapons systems, including missiles, aircraft, and remotely piloted aircraft – in other words, drones. These key components include electronics (including semiconductors, microcircuits, and computers), communications equipment (radar, antennas, and transceivers), aeronautical, satellite, and missile systems, as well as explosives, munitions, and optical and navigation systems.

https://www.eunews.it/en/2025/03/27/eu-and-us-at-odds-over-sanctions-against-russia/ This strikes at “the heart of the Russian military industry,” the High Representative added at the conclusion of the meeting, which was deemed a success: “It was a very productive meeting.” From a political point of view, she emphasised, “today we have shown unity.” Following her messages to the United States and its president, Donald Trump, Kallas then sent a message to Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin: “Pressure and no concessions are the only way to bring the conflict to an end” with Ukraine.

In this regard, the foreign ministers have agreed to work towards isolating Russia in the sporting and cultural spheres as well, so as not to provide the Russian narrative with any useful channels through which to spread the message of the Russian Federation and its government. “We must not send any signals of leniency, because we see no intention on their part to stop,” insists Kallas, who adds: “The issue of frozen Russian assets is back on the table.”

The issue of assets linked to Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin and held in Europe has been raised in order to find a way to make Russia pay for the war damage in Ukraine and to help Kyiv meet its immediate financial needs. On this issue – which is far from straightforward to put into practice – the EU has already become bogged down, but it appears that discussions are once again being framed in terms of impending restrictions on the common budget.

Kallas does not go into detail; she says nothing more than what she has already announced regarding the issue of frozen Russian assets, which nevertheless continue to serve as a useful tool in fulfilling the commitments made to continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support – that is to say, political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic.