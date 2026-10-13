Brussels – The green light has come from Brussels: the European Commission “has approved the updated Italian plan under the SAFE instrument”, the EU mega-loan of 150 billion for defence. The announcement was made today (13 October) by the spokesperson for the European Commission, Thomas Reigner, during the daily press briefing. The figure “is just over €8 billion,” he emphasised.

Regarded as the first pillar of Rearm Europe – the plan adopted by the European Commission in March 2025, which sets out legal and financial measures to stimulate investment in the defence sector – the European Security Action Instrument (SAFE) provides financial assistance to Member States in the form of loans worth up to €150 billion. The aim is to rapidly increase production and investment not only in defence but also in military technology through joint procurement.

The spokesperson stated that today’s development is “a very important step for us and for Italy, given the role that the Italian defence industry plays in Europe and for Europe.” It is now up to the EU Council “to approve the updated versions from the European Commission and Italy.” And only after the EU Council has signed, “will we proceed to sign the loan agreement so that we can disburse an initial tranche of 15 per cent to the Italian government,” he reiterated.

The eight billion that are due to arrive are the outcome of a series of lengthy discussions between Rome and Brussels. At the end of August, the Italian government had proposed using €8.9 billion in EU funds for defence – that is, €6 billion less than the €14.9 billion made available by Brussels to the Meloni government. This represented a change of course: initially, the Italian government had intended to request all the money, but at the end of the year. Subsequently, it decided not to request the whole amount.