Brussels – Whether it’s light or dark, mild or double-malt, it makes no difference: it is not a good time for European beer. In 2025, EU beer exports to non-EU countries fell by 11 per cent from 2024. Although the figure may still seem significant and impressive – 3.2 billion litres of beer sold – in reality it masks a decline. Eurostat released the figures today (7 August), to mark International Beer Day, which is celebrated every year on the first Friday in August.

In 2025, Belgium was the leading exporter of beer among EU countries, with a total of 1.5 billion litres (including both intra-EU and extra-EU destinations). The Netherlands came second (1.4 billion litres), followed by Germany (1.3 billion litres), the Czech Republic, and Ireland (both with 0.6 billion litres).