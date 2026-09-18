Brussels – Morocco and the United Nations co-chaired a global conference in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, dedicated to combating hate speech by promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue and tolerance.

The Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, co-chaired the meeting alongside the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly. Morocco jointly organised the conference with the United Nations Office on the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations. The proceedings highlighted the importance of strengthening dialogue between cultures and religions, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as essential tools for combating intolerance, discrimination and the spread of hate speech. “The initiative forms part of Morocco’s commitment to promoting moderation, inter-religious and intercultural dialogue, and a culture of peace – values which the Kingdom also upholds within the framework of major international organisations,” , discrimination and the spread of hate speech. “The initiative forms part of Morocco’s commitment to promoting moderation, inter-religious and intercultural dialogue, and a culture of peace – values which the Kingdom also upholds within the framework of major international organisations,” according to a statement The New York Conference also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the need for broader international mobilisation against intolerance and to promote more inclusive societies, based on respect for diversity and mutual understanding.