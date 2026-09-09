Rome – Greece is strengthening its support for Morocco’s proposed Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara, believing it to be a serious and credible contribution to the political process being conducted under the auspices of the United Nations, said Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, following a meeting in Athens with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, who is on a working visit to Greece.

Gerapetritis stressed that, in line with the European Union’s common position, Athens fully supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, to conduct negotiations based on the Moroccan autonomy proposal, with the aim of reaching a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable solution. The Greek Foreign Minister also noted that Greece, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025–2026 term, welcomes the adoption of Resolution 2797, which establishes the Moroccan autonomy proposal as the basis for negotiations towards a definitive political solution.

“We believe the proposal for autonomy constitutes a serious and credible contribution to the ongoing United Nations process and could represent the most feasible solution,” said Gerapetritis.

The position expressed by Athens reinforces the growing European consensus on a negotiation process based on the Moroccan autonomy initiative. It is part of the new framework outlined by Security Council Resolution 2797. The Greek minister also highlighted Morocco’s role as a “pillar of stability” in the region and its active contribution to the development of the African continent.

During the meeting, Bourita and Gerapetritis also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, infrastructure, green energy, water management, ports, maritime transport, and the agri-food sector. Athens also regards Morocco as an important gateway to sub-Saharan African markets and is looking to the opportunities offered by major infrastructure projects linked to the 2030 FIFA World Cup, for which the Kingdom is one of the host nations.