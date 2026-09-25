Brussels – Peru has expressed its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and its sovereignty over Western Sahara, while announcing its decision to open a consulate in Dakhla. This position is set out in a joint communiqué adopted in New York at the conclusion of the meeting between the Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and his Peruvian counterpart, Carlos Espá y Garcés Alvear, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Peruvian minister also reiterated Lima’s support for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative for Western Sahara, which is regarded as a political, just, lasting and acceptable solution for all parties.

Peru has also confirmed its adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2797, adopted in October 2025, which gave fresh impetus to the political process aimed at resolving the dispute. “Of particular significance is Peru’s decision to open a consular office in Dakhla. The consulate will also have an economic and commercial dimension and may serve as a platform for Peruvian products to access African markets. Lima’s position forms part of an increasingly broad international dynamic surrounding the Sahara issue: over 150 UN Member States now support Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara or the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, which is regarded as a basis for a political settlement of the dispute,” as stated in a press release.

Within the European Union, 25 of the 27 Member States have expressed their support at national level for the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, albeit in different terms and to varying degrees. “The announcement also comes against the backdrop of the revitalisation of relations between Rabat and Lima. The two ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including security, trade, agriculture, fertilisers, water management, renewable energy, logistics, culture, education and vocational training,” the statement concludes.