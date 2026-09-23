Brussels – The Sahara issue has entered a new phase following the adoption, in October 2025, of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita stated this, addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on behalf of Morocco.
According to Bourita, the issue has reached a “historic turning point” thanks to the momentum driven by King Mohammed VI and is now on the path towards breaking with the past and seeking a definitive solution.
English version by the Translation Service of Withub
The minister outlined six principles which, according to Morocco’s position, should guide this new phase: a solution within the framework of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty; political negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations on the basis of the autonomy initiative; the involvement and responsibilities of the four parties referred to by Rabat on the basis of Resolution 2797; moving beyond the status quo; respect for the ceasefire and Security Council resolutions; and the need to address the situation of the populations in the Tindouf camps.
“The train towards a political solution is already on its way,” said Bourita, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to a definitive resolution of the dispute.
At the same time, he added that Morocco is continuing to invest in the economic and social development of the southern regions, with projects in infrastructure, universities, healthcare, and airports. Bourita also highlighted the participation of the inhabitants of the Sahara in the Moroccan parliamentary elections, describing it as an expression of their political representation and involvement in the management of local affairs.