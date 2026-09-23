Brussels – The Sahara issue has entered a new phase following the adoption, in October 2025, of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita stated this, addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on behalf of Morocco.

According to Bourita, the issue has reached a “historic turning point” thanks to the momentum driven by King Mohammed VI and is now on the path towards breaking with the past and seeking a definitive solution.