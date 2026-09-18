Brussels – During the tenth joint meeting of the Executive Boards of the three United Nations agencies based in Rome – the FAO, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) – Morocco called for a stronger focus on humanitarian crises, with a view to finding lasting solutions and gradually reducing dependence on aid.

Speaking in the debate on the implementation of the Blueprint for Inter-Agency Collaboration in Fragile Contexts, Morocco’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Youssef Balla, welcomed the progress made, while emphasising the need to put a way out of the crisis at the heart of international action.