Brussels – The meeting lasted over an hour and took stock of the “extensive” work carried out at senior official level to rebalance trade relations between the European Union and China. This was the video call that the European Commissioner for Trade, Maroš Šefčovič, held today (17 September) with his Chinese counterpart, Minister for Trade Wang Wentao. “This forms part of our ongoing and intensive efforts to rebalance trade relations between the EU and China,” said the European Commission’s spokesperson for Trade, Olof Gill.

“During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, the parties took stock of the extensive work carried out at senior official level. Well-known issues were addressed, in particular the management of Chinese exports to the EU, EU access to the Chinese market, and controls on rare-earth exports,” Gill explained. While “a concrete and genuine commitment remains a priority,” on the other hand “it is equally important that the first tangible results are achieved at the second session of the Trade and Investment Council (TIC), scheduled to take place in Beijing in October and co-chaired by the Commissioner,” Gill explained. This would be “a sign of a shift from rhetoric to action,” and “such results must be credible,” he added.

“To this end, work is continuing,” the spokesperson assured, explaining that “a Commission team will travel to Beijing later this month to take the work a step further, ahead of the meeting between the Commissioner and the Minister scheduled for 8 and 9 October.”

Yesterday, 16 September, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made it clear in her State of the Union address that the desired results must be achieved with Beijing: “We will use all the tools at our disposal to restore balance to our relations. Words are important, but actions are even more so.”