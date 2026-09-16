Brussels – The European Commission has approved the registration of “Olio dei Colli di Bologna” as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). “Olio dei Colli di Bologna” is an extra virgin olive oil from Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy. The area forms part of the “Evaporitic Karst and Caves of the Northern Apennines” natural site, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023. The Commission explained that “Olio dei Colli di Bologna” is characterised by very low levels of free acidity; it is a well-balanced oil, with a medium intensity of fruitiness, bitterness, and pungency.

With the designation granted today (16 September), the number of Italian agricultural products of recognised quality, certified and protected at EU level, has risen to 329, comprising PDO (174) and PGI (155) products. Taking into account the 523 “Made in Italy” wines already included in the lists of protected products at EU level, comprising DOC (411) and PGI (112) designations, the total number of recognised and protected Italian food and wine products rises to 852. With the addition of 36 Italian spirits, the total rises to 888 products in all. Added to these are the four TSG products (Traditional Speciality Guaranteed, specifically mozzarella, Neapolitan pizza, traditional amatriciana, and vincisgrassi alla maceratese) bringing the total to 892 products of recognised, certified and protected quality. Today’s new designation joins the more than 3,900 protected designations already present in the eAmbrosia database. Italy ranks first in terms of the number of recognised and protected products.