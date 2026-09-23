Brussels – Morocco has submitted its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. The announcement was made by the Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, while addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bourita emphasised that the candidacy reflects the Kingdom’s desire to continue contributing “effectively and responsibly” to the maintenance of international peace and security, while respecting international law, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of states.