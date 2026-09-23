Brussels – Morocco has submitted its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. The announcement was made by the Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, while addressing the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Bourita emphasised that the candidacy reflects the Kingdom’s desire to continue contributing “effectively and responsibly” to the maintenance of international peace and security, while respecting international law, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of states.
English version by the Translation Service of Withub
According to Morocco’s foreign minister, the bid forms part of King Mohammed VI’s vision to consolidate Morocco’s role as a stabilising force and a reliable partner on the international stage.
Rabat intends to put its diplomatic experience at the service of collective security and multilateralism, contributing to the three pillars set out by the Kingdom: international peace and security, sustainable development, and the rule of law.
Morocco has already held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council on three occasions, during the terms 1963–1964, 1992–1993, and 2012–2013.