Brussels – Italy is the only EU Member State that has notified the Commission, within the deadline, of the full transposition of the European directive on the hydrogen and decarbonised gases market. The European Commission has decided to launch infringement proceedings against the other 26 EU countries, sending them a letter of formal notice for failing to notify the full transposition of Directive (EU) 2024/1788. The deadline for transposition was set for 5 August 2026, but, according to the Commission, only Italy notified within the prescribed deadline that it had completed the alignment of its national legislation.

The Directive was adopted in 2024 as part of the European package on hydrogen and decarbonised gases, alongside Regulation (EU) 2024/1789. The new rules update the European framework for the natural gas market and, for the first time, introduce a specific regulatory framework for hydrogen infrastructure. The aim is to support the gradual replacement of natural gas with renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, while ensuring security of supply and the affordability of energy.

The procedure concerns Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden. The 26 Member States now have two months to respond to the Commission, complete the transposition process and notify the Commission that implementation has been completed. If the responses are not deemed satisfactory, Brussels may proceed to the second stage of the infringement procedure by issuing a reasoned opinion.

In addition to the infringement proceedings concerning the hydrogen and decarbonised gases market, the European Commission has launched a further seven sets of infringement proceedings, including the one concerning emissions from industry and livestock farming.